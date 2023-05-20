CI Investments Inc. Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Markel worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,359.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.14. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

