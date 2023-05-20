CI Investments Inc. Purchases 217,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 209,046 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 1,106,957 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 190,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,923,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

RADI stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

