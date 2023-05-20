CI Investments Inc. Sells 496,551 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 496,551 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

