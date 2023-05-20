CI Investments Inc. Sells 52,513 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,513 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

