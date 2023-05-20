CI Investments Inc. Sells 54,441 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.84 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

