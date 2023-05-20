CI Investments Inc. Sells 62,518 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $66.88 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

