Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 283,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,219. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.31. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.