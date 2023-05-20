Citigroup Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $18.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

