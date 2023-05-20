Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 128,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.