CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CKHUY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

About CK Hutchison



CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

