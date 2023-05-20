CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09.
CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CKHUY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.15.
About CK Hutchison
