Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.47

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 123679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.19%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,780,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

