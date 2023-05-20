ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,354,000,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,337,138.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $28.92 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

