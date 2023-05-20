ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.