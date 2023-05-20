ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

