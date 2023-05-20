CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.