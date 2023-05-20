CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

