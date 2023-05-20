CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
NYSE CNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.