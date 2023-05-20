CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 103.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.