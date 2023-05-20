Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $664.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.