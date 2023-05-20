Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
COKE traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $664.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.