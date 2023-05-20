Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Declares Dividend of $0.51

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,600 ($32.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.32) to GBX 2,545 ($31.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.18) to GBX 2,350 ($29.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

