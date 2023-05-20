Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Declares Dividend of $0.51

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,600 ($32.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.32) to GBX 2,545 ($31.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.18) to GBX 2,350 ($29.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.