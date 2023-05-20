Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $147,855.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

