Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

