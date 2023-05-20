Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.
Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 36,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,785. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.49.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
