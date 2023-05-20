Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 36,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,785. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,560,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.