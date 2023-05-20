Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %
CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 17,728,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
