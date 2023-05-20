Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 17,728,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.