Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

CBSH opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 527,764 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

