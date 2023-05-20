Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

