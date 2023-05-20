Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

