Commerce Bank Has $12.86 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

