Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,479.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,471.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

