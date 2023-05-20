Commerce Bank Purchases 46,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

