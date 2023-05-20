Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

