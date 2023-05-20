Commerce Bank Sells 125,694 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 125,694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,311 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 273,105 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 98,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HPQ stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.