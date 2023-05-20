Commerce Bank Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.