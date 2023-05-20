Commerce Bank Sells 2,319 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

