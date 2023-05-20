Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,242. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,088 shares of company stock worth $4,105,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

