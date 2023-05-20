Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.
Shares of CVLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,242. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
