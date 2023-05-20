Comparing Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vislink Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maris-Tech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.46 -$13.54 million ($5.40) -1.01 Maris-Tech $2.51 million 2.93 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -44.13% -26.98% -22.75% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, NJ.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.