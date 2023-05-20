Comparing Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vislink Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Maris-Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Vislink Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Maris-Tech.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maris-Tech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vislink Technologies
|$28.40 million
|0.46
|-$13.54 million
|($5.40)
|-1.01
|Maris-Tech
|$2.51 million
|2.93
|-$3.69 million
|N/A
|N/A
Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.
Profitability
This table compares Vislink Technologies and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vislink Technologies
|-44.13%
|-26.98%
|-22.75%
|Maris-Tech
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Maris-Tech beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, NJ.
About Maris-Tech
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.
