Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $266.25 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Compound has a total market cap of $266.25 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $35.69 or 0.00131818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00063189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003668 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,753 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,442.64419744 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.93896973 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $10,023,489.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.