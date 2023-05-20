Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.30 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $35.70 or 0.00132715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $266.32 million and $9.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,747 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,442.64419744 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.93896973 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $10,023,489.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

