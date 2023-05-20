CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €50.15 ($54.51) and last traded at €50.25 ($54.62). Approximately 64,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.70 ($55.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

