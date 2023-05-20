Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 1,896,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,741,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

