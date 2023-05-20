CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CONMED Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $118.96. 323,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

