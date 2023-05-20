Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.