Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CWCO has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 99,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.58.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
