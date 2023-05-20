Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CWCO has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 99,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 106,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 77,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

