Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,950.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,850.00.
CSU stock opened at C$2,729.36 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,782.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,555.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,319.99. The stock has a market cap of C$57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
