ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.84

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.84 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 215.20 ($2.70). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 215.20 ($2.70), with a volume of 4,821,561 shares trading hands.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,161,959.86). Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

