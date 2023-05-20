Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Bowie Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,984 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 4.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.24. 2,794,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,843. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

