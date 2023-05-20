Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75. 21,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXOXF. Citigroup cut shares of Core Lithium to a “sell” rating and set a $0.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Core Lithium from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

