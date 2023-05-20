Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.72

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 367804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,768,760 shares of company stock valued at $328,301,341 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

