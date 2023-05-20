Cormark Trims Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Target Price to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of VCM opened at C$19.87 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.59. The stock has a market cap of C$480.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.61.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
