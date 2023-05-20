Cormark Trims Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Target Price to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of VCM opened at C$19.87 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.59. The stock has a market cap of C$480.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dividend Announcement

About Vecima Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

