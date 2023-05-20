Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $121.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

