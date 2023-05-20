Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $278.91 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.