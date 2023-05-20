Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

